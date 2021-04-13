Nikki Grahame: Pete Bennett pays emotional tribute on TV
Published
BIG BROTHER star Pete Bennett fought back tears as he paid an emotional tribute to Nikki Grahame on Good Morning Britain.Full Article
Published
BIG BROTHER star Pete Bennett fought back tears as he paid an emotional tribute to Nikki Grahame on Good Morning Britain.Full Article
Pete Bennett, who won Big Brother 7 and had a close relationship with Nikki Grahame, released a video statement after her passing.
BIG BROTHER star Pete Bennett broke down in an emotional video tribute to co-star and former partner, Nikki Grahame, who died on..