It means that the none of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s children or grandchildren will be in military dress at the service.Full Article
Royals will not wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Will Prince Philip’s Passing Lead to Modernizing the Monarchy?
Buzz60
The recent passing of 99-year-old Prince Philip comes at a time when the Royal family is under intense public scrutiny. Buzz60’s..
Royals will not wear military uniform at Philip’s funeral
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Queen declares that no one will wear military uniform for Prince Philip's funeral
New Zealand Herald
The Queen has been forced to step in and mediate a family squabble over who wears what to Prince Philip's funeral. With one close..