The Queen bans military uniform at Prince Philip funeral
Published
THE Queen has “spared the Duke of Sussex’s embarrassment” by ruling that no royal will wear military uniform to Prince Philip’s funeral.Full Article
Published
THE Queen has “spared the Duke of Sussex’s embarrassment” by ruling that no royal will wear military uniform to Prince Philip’s funeral.Full Article
Members of the royal family will now not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.It is understood the Queen has..
The Queen has been forced to step in and mediate a family squabble over who wears what to Prince Philip's funeral. With one close..