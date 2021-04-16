Helen McCrory: Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52, husband Damian Lewis says
BBC Local News: London -- The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.Full Article
Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."
Helen McCrory, 'Harry Potter'
and 'Peaky Blinders' Star, , Dead at 52.
McCrory's death was announced by her..