What Kate Middleton did next: Despite becoming one of the royal family's most 'relatable' members, 10 years on she remains as much of an enigma as she was on her wedding day

Ten years ago this week, an estimated audience of two billion tuned in as Prince William wed his college sweetheart in Westminster Abbey. Viewers were enchanted by the horse-drawn carriages, the RAF flypast and the celebrity guests, but at the dazzling centre of it all was the royal bride, Kate Middleton, then 29 years old. She appeared the ultimate fairy-tale princess, effortlessly gliding up the aisle in a glittering tiara and showstopping Alexander McQueen gown.