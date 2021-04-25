Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies aged 59
Published
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said.Full Article
Published
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz, best known for being at the helm of Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, has died at the age of 59, luxury conglomerate Richemont said.Full Article
He worked at some of France's best-known fashion houses and had recently launched his own label.