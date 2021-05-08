Julia James: Man held over murder of PCSO Julia James
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- Police looking for killer of community support officer Julia James arrest a man in his twenties.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Kent -- Police looking for killer of community support officer Julia James arrest a man in his twenties.Full Article
Detectives hunting for the killer of PCSO Julia James have arrested a man in connection with her murder.
The PCSO was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on Tuesday April 27