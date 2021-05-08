The Prime Minister's letter of congratulation to Scottish and Welsh First Minister called for co-operation on recovering from the pandemic but made no mention of the constitutional debate.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon invited to 'summit meeting' on covid recovery by Boris Johnson
