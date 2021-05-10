‘Humbled’ Khan vows to ‘build bridges’ in second term as London Mayor
Published
Sadiq Khan has said he is “truly humbled” to be elected for a second term as Mayor of London.Full Article
Published
Sadiq Khan has said he is “truly humbled” to be elected for a second term as Mayor of London.Full Article
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Sky News he's "looking forward" to his second term in the job after being re-elected.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launches his campaign for a second term at Ebony Horse Club in Brixton.Mr Khan promised all young people..