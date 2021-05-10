Italian Open: Dan Evans loses to Taylor Fritz in Rome
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- British number one Dan Evans loses in the first round of the Italian Open against American opponent Taylor Fritz.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- British number one Dan Evans loses in the first round of the Italian Open against American opponent Taylor Fritz.Full Article
British number one Dan Evans loses in the first round of the Rome Masters against American opponent Taylor Fritz.
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) • Spanish top seed faces Zverev next; Rublev and Medvedev suffer defeats; Barty targets her fourth title..