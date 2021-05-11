Covid in Scotland: Some quarantine-free foreign travel from 17 May
From 17 May, people going to countries on the approved "green list" will not need to quarantine on their return.Full Article
The First Minister confirmed travel to and from a limited number of countries without the need for quarantine would soon be..
No plans for international travel have been announced in Scotland, leaving millions in the dark about summer holidays.