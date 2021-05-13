Callum Wheeler, 21, due in court again on Thursday over Julia James murder
Published
Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, is accused of inflicting serious head injuries on the 53-year-old while she was out walking her dog.Full Article
Published
Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, is accused of inflicting serious head injuries on the 53-year-old while she was out walking her dog.Full Article
It comes as Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said it has been a "hugely challenging" fortnight since the death of PCSO Julia..