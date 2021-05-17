Trading in Next Digital halted after Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen
Published
The Hong Kong stock exchange has halted trading of shares in media firm Next Digital after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai.Full Article
Published
The Hong Kong stock exchange has halted trading of shares in media firm Next Digital after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai.Full Article
HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze..