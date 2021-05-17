Doug Beattie deemed elected as new leader of Ulster Unionist Party
Published
Decorated Army veteran Doug Beattie has been deemed elected as the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.Full Article
Published
Decorated Army veteran Doug Beattie has been deemed elected as the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.Full Article
Stormont Agriculture minister Edwin Poots vowed to be the “authentic voice” of unionism as he was elected as the new leader the..
Nominations to stand as the new Ulster Unionist Party leader will close on Monday 17 May, according to the party chairman.