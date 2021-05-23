Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs were found to be almost as effective against symptomatic disease from the B1617.2 strain as they are against the Kent variant after the second doseFull Article
Vaccines nearly '90% effective' against 'Indian variant' of coronavirus
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Groundbreaking' study shows Covid vaccine is effective against Indian variant
Wales Online
A Public Health England study says jabs will protect people from the B1617.2 strain, known as the Indian variant, of coronavirus
More coverage
UT Southwestern Detects First Reported Indian COVID-19 Variant In North Texas
CBS 11 Dallas
Researchers said the COVID-19 variant "B.1.617" appears to be more contagious than older coronavirus variants, though research..
Government has 'increasing confidence' vaccines effective against Indian variant
PA - Press Association STUDIO