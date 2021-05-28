Woman died after sticking head out of moving train window, inquest hears
Friends were sticking their heads out of the window of a train when one was killed after being struck by an overhanging tree branch, an inquest heard.Full Article
Bethan Roper, 28, struck her head on an ash tree branch only seconds after putting her head out of the window of the 75mph train,..