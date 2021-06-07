Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over aid cuts
Boris Johnson faces a damaging revolt by dozens of senior Tories over his decision to cut the UK’s aid spending.Full Article
Conservative Party MPs hope to force Boris Johnson to reverse cuts to the foreign aid budget in a vote this afternoon.
Boris Johnson is set to face a major Commons rebellion next week over his policy to slash foreign aid.
Rebels indicate they have enough support to push for vote to reverse decision announced in Budget