Joe Biden ‘extremely sympathetic’ in Harry Dunn case, says PM
Published
US President Joe Biden is “actively engaged” and “extremely sympathetic” in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Boris Johnson has said.Full Article
Published
US President Joe Biden is “actively engaged” and “extremely sympathetic” in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Boris Johnson has said.Full Article
The mother of teenager Harry Dunn, who was killed in a collision with a vehicle driven by a US intelligence agent, says she'd..