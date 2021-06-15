Only 5% offer cancellation cover in the event of a lockdown in the UK that prohibits travellers from leaving the country.Full Article
Less than one in 100 travel insurance policies provide complete Covid cover
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Climate Movement Is A Religion – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Over the last 18 months I was honored to testify six times before Congress where I raised concerns about America’s growing..
-
Postmortem: Inflation isn't so bad, is it?
Financial Post
-
Signs Of Life For Global Cooperation Out Of COVID-19 – Analysis
Eurasia Review