Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Published
Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, police said.Full Article
Published
Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, police said.Full Article
Lisa Banes, an actress known for roles in “Gone Girl,” “Cocktail,” “A Cure for Wellness” and roles on stage and screen,..
"Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes has died after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run accident caused by an electric scooter ... TMZ..