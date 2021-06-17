As many as 10 countries are reportedly in the running to be added to the green list - including major holiday destinations like the Canary Islands, the USA, Mexico, the Balearic islands, and Portugal.Full Article
Red list countries in full as government reviews travel on June 24
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eustice: Huge sympathy for people whose holidays in disarray
ODN
Environment Secretary George Eustice has urged people not to travel to amber or red list countries after hundreds of holidays were..