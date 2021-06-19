Man who collapsed in street looking for ‘guardian angel’ who saved his life
A man who had a stroke and collapsed in the street is trying to track down the "guardian angel" who saved his life.
BBC Local News: London -- A woman helped Mathew O'Toole while he was suffering from a stroke in Wigmore Street, Mayfair.