Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to announce fresh DUP leadership bid
Published
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to announce a fresh bid to become the next leader of the DUP.Full Article
Published
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to announce a fresh bid to become the next leader of the DUP.Full Article
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has announced he will run for the leadership of the DUP.The longstanding Lagan Valley MP said he would..
The party's nomination process is set to open on Monday and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the favourite.