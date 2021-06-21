Lee Kamen is now seeking to educate both adults and children about the risks and the harm that can be caused.Full Article
Dad had heart attack after drinking 12 energy drinks every day for a year
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnny Knoxville Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram
On this episode of Actually Me, Johnny Knoxville goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube,..
GQ
Dad had heart attack after guzzling 12 cans of energy drink a day
'I am now on medication for life due to those dangerous drinks'
Hull Daily Mail