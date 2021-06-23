Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England
Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.Full Article
Of the 315 local areas in England, 283 (90%) have seen a rise in rates, 28 (9%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged
Over the same period, coronavirus infection rateswent up in more than three quarters of the local authority areas in England