Sir Keir Starmer slams ‘abuse’ of Labour’s Batley and Spen by-election candidate
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described as “disgraceful” apparent abuse faced by his candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election.Full Article
Sir Keir Starmer will not resign if Labour loses the Batley and Spen by-election, his spokesman has said on the eve of the vote..
As many as four in 10 Labour members would want Sir Keir Starmer to stand down as leader if the party loses the Batley and Spen..