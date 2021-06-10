Batley and Spen by-election: Labour leader Keir Starmer visits
Published
Sir Keir Starmer visits Batley and Spen, where Labour hopes to hold on to the seat on 1 July.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer visits Batley and Spen, where Labour hopes to hold on to the seat on 1 July.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and deputy leader Angela Rayner, visited Liberty Steel in Hartlepool on Saturday ahead of a..
Labour’s candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election said the poll was about the people of the area and not a referendum on the..