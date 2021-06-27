England’s ‘A’ international cancelled over positive Covid tests in Scotland camp
Published
England’s ‘A’ international against Scotland in Leicester on Sunday has been cancelled due to positive coronavirus tests.Full Article
Published
England’s ‘A’ international against Scotland in Leicester on Sunday has been cancelled due to positive coronavirus tests.Full Article
Scotland manager Steve Clarke challenged Billy Gilmour’s replacement to make himself a national hero after the Chelsea..
Scotland’s qualification hopes have been hit on the eve of their must-win Euro 2020 showdown with Croatia after Billy Gilmour..
Scotland will be without Billy Gilmour for their final Euro 2020 group game as the Chelsea midfielder tested positive for COVID-19...