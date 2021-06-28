Prime Minister was right not to sack Hancock over affair, says Gove
Published
Boris Johnson was right not to sack Matt Hancock after evidence of his office affair emerged, Michael Gove has said.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson was right not to sack Matt Hancock after evidence of his office affair emerged, Michael Gove has said.Full Article
The Prime Minister proved tone deaf to how grieving families followed the covid rules while his disgraced Health Secretary broke..
Matt Hancock has found himself at the centre of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic - and that was before the..