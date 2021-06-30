Covid-19 patients on ventilators at highest level for more than two months
Published
The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators in England’s hospitals has climbed to its highest level for more than two months, new figures show.Full Article
Published
The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators in England’s hospitals has climbed to its highest level for more than two months, new figures show.Full Article
The average number of patients in hospitals in England is also climbing, with younger people driving the rise
A multidisciplinary analysis by a group of Brazilian scientists, published online in the journal Scientific Reports on June 21,..