COVID-19 Leads To Cognitive And Behavioral Problems In Patients

COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioural problems two months after being discharged from hospital, a new study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) has found.
Issues with memory, spatial awareness and information processing problems were identified as possible overhangs from...
COVID-19 patients suffer from cognitive and behavioural problems two months after being discharged from hospital, a new study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) has found.