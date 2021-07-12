Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for more than £1 million
Published
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for 1.56 million US dollars (£1.12 million).Full Article
Published
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for 1.56 million US dollars (£1.12 million).Full Article
Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D.
A cash-strapped council has been slammed for spending taxpayers' cash on giant green plant pots which has left a town centre..