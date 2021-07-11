Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
Published
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that...Full Article
Published
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that...Full Article
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for 1.56 million US dollars (£1.12 million).
In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in..