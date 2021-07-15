One of the England stars who suffered online racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat, Bukayo Saka, says "he was hurting so much" after missing a penalty but "will not let that moment or the negativity I have received break me".Full Article
England star Bukayo Saka says 'I will not let the negativity break me' after racist abuse
