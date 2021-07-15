England star Bukayo Saka says 'I will not let the negativity break me' after racist abuse

Sky News

Published

One of the England stars who suffered online racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat, Bukayo Saka, says "he was hurting so much" after missing a penalty but "will not let that moment or the negativity I have received break me".

