Cornish choristers raise money for 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines through song
Published
Young cathedral choristers in Truro, Cornwall, have raised funds for 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries with a singing project.Full Article
Published
Young cathedral choristers in Truro, Cornwall, have raised funds for 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries with a singing project.Full Article
Young cathedral choristers in Truro, Cornwall, have raised funds for 10,000 Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries with a singing..