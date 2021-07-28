The European Commission said the legal action pause would be used to consider proposals put forward by the UK last weekFull Article
EU pauses legal action over Northern Ireland Brexit deal
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Legal action over Northern Ireland Brexit deal paused by EU
The European Commission said the legal action pause would be used to consider proposals put forward by the UK last week
Hull Daily Mail
EU pauses legal action against UK over Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal
The European Commission has paused legal action against the UK over the implementation of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland,..
Belfast Telegraph