People living with stress, anxiety or depression could be eligible for between £23.70 and £152.15 each week.Full Article
People claiming PIP for mental health could get up to £608 each month
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Label Focus: Banoffee Pies
Clash
"Give less fffffs and trust your gut every time..."
Growing from a Bristol party scene trading on strength in community..
Advertisement
More coverage
Saving money is top priority as more than half of Americans want to focus on their financial wellness after the pandemic
SWNS STUDIO
If you've taken a step back to review your finances during the pandemic, you're certainly not alone. A new survey revealed 58% of..