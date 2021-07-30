Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to have shoulder operation
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will have surgery on his shoulder next week and is set to be out for three months.Full Article
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is undergoing shoulder surgery that will sideline him until October, and he..
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says a decision is yet to be made over Marcus Rashford's potential shoulder operation and gives an update..