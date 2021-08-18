Football rumours: Man City focused on Harry Kane despite Cristiano Ronaldo offer

Manchester City continue to prioritise signing striker *Harry Kane* despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Mirror. The paper says City will offer Tottenham £120million for the England captain in the coming days. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, reportedly values the 28-year-old at £150m. The Telegraph, meanwhile, reports Kane has accused Levy of failing to honour an agreement for the player to go to the Etihad for £125m.