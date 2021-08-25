Unite union to get first woman leader
The giant Unite union is set to have its first female general secretary after a ballot to decide the successor to Len McCluskey.Full Article
Leftwinger Sharon Graham is on course to pull off a surprise victory in the race to succeed Len McCluskey as the general secretary..
Sharon Graham looks set to take over from Len McCluskey to become the first woman to lead Unite.