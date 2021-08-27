Jojo Siwa to make history on Dancing With The Stars
Published
Social media star Jojo Siwa will make history on Dancing With The Stars as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.Full Article
Published
Social media star Jojo Siwa will make history on Dancing With The Stars as the first contestant to compete as part of a same-sex pairing.Full Article
The YouTube personality will make history as the first celeb to feature a same-sex partner on season 30 of 'DWTS'.
ABC has revealed the first two contestants on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Nickelodeon alum JoJo Siwa..