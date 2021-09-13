Johnson to set out plans for Covid ‘booster’ jabs
Published
Boris Johnson is to set out plans for Covid booster jabs as the Government unveils its blueprint for living with the virus through the winter.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson is to set out plans for Covid booster jabs as the Government unveils its blueprint for living with the virus through the winter.Full Article
Prime Minister will reveal details at news conference on Tuesday
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be made widely available to Americans starting on Sept. 20, U.S. health officials said on..