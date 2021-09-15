Experts have been predicting what the future holds for countries on the 'red' list - like Turkey - ahead of the next announcement this week.Full Article
When is the next Covid travel announcement and which countries will move?
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency Restrictions
Newsy
Watch VideoJapanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Thursday announced an extension of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo..
Advertisement
More coverage
Dominic Raab says France travel advice will be updated next week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Credit: LBC - No social media use Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that France's amber plus restrictions could be revised and an..
England to scrap quarantine for fully jabbed EU and US visitors
PA - Press Association STUDIO