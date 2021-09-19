Star of hit sitcom is travelling with long-time love Johnny McDaid, whose band Snow Patrol are on tour in the UKFull Article
Courteney Cox makes Friends with fans at Isle of Wight festival
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Courteney Cox makes Friends with fans as she joins musician partner at Isle of Wight festival
Actress was at festival with long-time love Johnny McDaid, whose band Snow Patrol are on tour in the UK
Hull Daily Mail
Courteney Cox poses for pictures with fans at Isle of Wight festival
Friends star Courteney Cox has been pictured at the Isle of Wight festival taking selfies with fans.
Belfast Telegraph