Towie star Lewis Bloor used fake name to con people in diamond scam, court told
Published
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor used a fake name to con people in a £3 million diamond scam, a court has heard.Full Article
Published
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor used a fake name to con people in a £3 million diamond scam, a court has heard.Full Article
Around 200 people - many of whom were elderly - were allegedly fleeced by fraudsters
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor was part of a £3 million diamond scam before launching his television career, a court has..