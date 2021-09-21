UK considering trade pact with US, Mexico and Canada
Britain is understood to be considering whether to join a trade pact with the US, Mexico and Canada, as hopes faded for a post-Brexit deal with Joe Biden’s White House.Full Article
London shifts focus to USMCA as prospect of clinching a bilateral deal with Washington fades
