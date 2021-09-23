Liverpool won’t be part of safe standing trial
Published
Liverpool will not apply to take part in the Government’s safe standing pilot programme.Full Article
Published
Liverpool will not apply to take part in the Government’s safe standing pilot programme.Full Article
West Ham are considering an application to join the early adopter programme for the introduction of safe standing in English..
NOTE FOR 2021 READERS: This is the 18th in a series of award-winning open letters to the next century, now just one generation..