Starmer distances himself from Rayner’s attack on Tory ‘scum’
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner refused to apologise for describing senior Tories as “scum” as Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from her comments.Full Article
The Labour leader said that is not the language he would use as Rayner's attack on the Tories dominated the day.