The 30-year-old model claims that the singer groped her bare breast while filming the video for the number one song in 2013.Full Article
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her breasts on Blurred Lines set
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During ‘Blurred Lines’ Video Shoot
Mediaite
Model Emily Ratajkowski alleges in an upcoming book that singer Robin Thicke groped her while filming the music video for..
-
Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her while filming ‘Blurred Lines’ music video
Upworthy
-
News24.com | Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke groped her on set of Blurred Lines
News24
-
Emily Ratajkowski Claims Robin Thicke Groped Her on ‘Blurred Lines’ Set in New Book
Upworthy
-
Emily Ratajkowski Comes Forward with Allegation Against Robin Thicke
Just Jared