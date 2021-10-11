DUP urged to drop boycott of north-south meetings
Nationalist parties have called on the DUP to drop their boycott of north-south meetings after a High Court judge ruled the action unlawful.Full Article
The DUP believes a High Court ruling that the party’s boycott of north-south ministerial meetings is unlawful is “further..
A Belfast man has launched legal action against five DUP Ministers over the party's boycott of north-south ministerial meetings.